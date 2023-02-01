A North Jay teenager allegedly shot his older brother on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly ended with him pulling out a handgun and shooting his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive, according to the Sun Journal.

The victim was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was listed in stable condition.

The teen, whose name is not being released, was arrested and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.