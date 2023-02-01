An Arctic air mass barreling toward Maine will bring some of the coldest temperatures seen in the state since 2016.

While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be a preview for what’s coming Friday and Saturday.

The sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will top out in the 20s for most.

In the wake of all this cold weather, Thursday’s highs will be around average as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy.

The Arctic front moves through the state Thursday night and may bring a few snow showers and squalls to the region. The best chance for these squalls will be across the north and mountains.

High pressure will build Friday, and temperatures will drop into the single digits by the afternoon.

The record low in Portland for this Saturday is minus 19 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1971. While the record is likely safe, the wind will make this front dangerous.

Winds will gust to 30 to 35 mph Friday night and Saturday. That means wind chill values will dip to minus 30 to minus 50 degrees by Saturday morning.

Mainers will see dangerous wind chills on Saturday morning. Credit: CBS 13

Temperatures will stay in the single digits all Saturday afternoon, with sub-zero wind chills.

The highs will rebound quickly on Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Overall, the dry weather will continue for much of the next week.