PORTLAND — Richard Olson has been named managing member at Portland law firm Curtis Thaxter, succeeding Jim Costello. Olson has been with the firm since 2017. He provides counsel to businesses and entrepreneurs on a wide range of issues including sales and acquisitions, disputes, real estate and restructuring. Olson is also a trained mediator.

Olson

Curtis Thaxter LLC is pleased to announce the election of Emily Crowley as a member of the firm. Her practice focuses on business litigation and counseling small and mid-sized businesses on a variety of employment issues. Crowley joined the Portland-based law firm in 2021 after practicing law in Boston for nearly a decade.

Crowley