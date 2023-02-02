ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk entitled “A Career in Conservation: Frequent retooling required!” on Monday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

The work of conservation has changed dramatically in Maine over the past 50 years in response to shifting challenges and opportunities. Effective response has required constant balancing and rebalancing appropriate approaches, including specialization versus interdisciplinary; confrontation versus collaboration; and competition versus partnership. In this talk, Tim Glidden, former President of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, will explore this period through the personal lens of his own direct involvement and the evolving skills and professional growth required.

Glidden has had a long career in Maine land conservation, environmental advocacy and natural resource policy. He has degrees in Environmental Studies from Colby College and Forestry Science from Yale. Since working on the original zoning of Maine’s Unorganized Territory in 1974, Tim consulted internationally, served as Principal Analyst for Natural Resources at the Maine Legislature, Deputy Director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Director of the Land for Maine’s Future Program and most recently as the President of Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.



Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage.