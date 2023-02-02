Murray Plumb & Murray would like to congratulate Stacey D. Neumann, Esq. on her appointment as a voting member of the United States Sentencing Commission’s Practitioners Advisory Group. Neumann was appointed by the Commission as an At-Large Representative for a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

“I’m humbled to have been appointed to this position,” said Neumann. “The U.S. Sentencing Commission recently published its proposed amendments to the federal sentencing guidelines for the year, which could result in some significant changes, so this is a particularly exciting time to get on board.”

The Commission, a bipartisan, independent agency located in the judicial branch of government, was created by Congress in 1984 to reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in sentencing.

The Commission collects, analyzes, and distributes a broad array of information on federal sentencing practices. The Commission also continuously establishes and amends sentencing guidelines for the judicial branch and assists the other branches in developing effective and efficient crime policy.

The purpose of the PAG is to (1) assist the Commission in carrying out its statutory responsibilities under 28 U.S.C. § 994(o); (2) provide to the Commission its views on the Commission’s activities and work, including proposed priorities and amendments; (3) disseminate to defense attorneys, and to other professionals in the defense community, information regarding federal sentencing issues; and (4) perform other related functions as the Commission requests.

Neumann is a partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and Chair of the firm’s Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups. She focuses on white-collar and other criminal defense, employment law, civil rights, and the collegiate disciplinary process, including Title IX investigations. Neumann’s practice covers federal and state courts and her background brings the unique perspective of understanding the legal process from opposing sides.

Before joining Murray Plumb & Murray, Neumann served as a federal prosecutor in the District of Maine, and prior to that was a public defender in Vermont. She is also a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel Committee and the Criminal Rules Committee for the District of Maine. Neumann serves on the Board of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Board of Governors of the Maine State Bar Association. She is a resident of Scarborough.