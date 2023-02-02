BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre Company invites you to unlock the door to spring with their production of “The Secret Garden” by Sylvia Ashby, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel.

“The Secret Garden” is the classic tale of family, friendship, and healing. Recently orphaned Mary Lennox has relocated to England to live with her widowed uncle Andrew Craven at his estate, Misselthwaite Manor. Mary is spoiled, grumpy and displeased with this new life. Master Craven is rarely at home and leaves Mary under the supervision of cold and strict housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock. After discovering a hidden garden, Mary finds something to occupy her time at the estate. She begins the hard work of bringing the secret garden back to life. Along the way she finds so much more than robins and roses; she finds hope, happiness, friendship and family.’

Where: Ten Bucks Theatre at the Bangor Mall

When: Show times are as follows — Feb. 16-17, 23-24 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 18-19 , 25-26 at 2 p.m.

All Sunday performances are masking required.

All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/…/63c6c2418e82410e4b1473b8 or on site with cash or check.

The box office opens one hour prior to show time. All ticket sales are final. Exchanges are possible. Contact Ten Bucks at info@tenbuckstheatre.org if necessary.



For more visit www.tenbuckstheatre.org/ or call 207-884-1030.