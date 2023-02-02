With dangerously cold temperatures forecast to hit Maine in the coming days, many Bangor area shelters, warming centers and other public services are expanding their offerings to give unsheltered people a warm place to stay.

This list may be updated.

Daytime Resources:

The Bangor Public Library will open its atrium area at 8 a.m. Saturday instead of 10 a.m., according to Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie.

The River Church at 146 Center St. in Bangor is extending its warming center hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Pastor Mark Soone said. The warming center will have meals and access to laundry and showers.

The Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center at 2 Second St. in Bangor will offer a place to stay warm from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Executive Director Sean Faircloth said.

The Well, Jericho Road Ministries’ warming center at 146 Center St. in Bangor, is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Overnight Resources:

The Bangor Area Recovery Network at 142 Center St. in Brewer will welcome up to 30 people from 6 p.m. Friday through all day Saturday, Executive Director Robert Fickett said. The facility, in partnership with the Maine Health Equity Alliance, will offer movies, games, snacks and drinks with a pancake breakfast in the morning, but no beds, mats, showers or laundry will be available.

The Mansion Church at 96 Center St. in Bangor is expanding its warming center hours on Friday and Saturday to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., Pastor Terry Dinkins said. The Mansion Church will continue to offer dinner and breakfast as well as access to a shower and laundry.

24-hour Resources:

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter at 263 Main St. in Bangor offers a warming center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., then from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The Brick Church at 126 Union St. in Bangor offers a 24-hour warming center.

Beginning Wednesday, the Hope House at 179 Corporate Drive in Bangor, is adding 10 seats for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. This brings the shelter’s total capacity to 66, according to Bruce Hews, manager of operations and community affairs. The Hope House also offers three meals a day as well as hats, mittens, jackets and sleeping bags to those who need cold-weather gear.

The Shaw House at 136 Union St. in Bangor offers 24-hour emergency shelter to youths from 10 to 20 years old who are homeless and at-risk.

Additional Resources:

The Bangor Humane Society at 693 Mt Hope Ave. will offer kennel space for pets of anyone who is unsheltered.

Bangor city employees and members of the Bangor police and fire departments will monitor local encampments on Friday and Saturday to ensure anyone who is unsheltered is brought to a warming center, City Manager Debbie Laurie said during a city council workshop on Tuesday.