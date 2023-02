This story will be updated.

A fire damaged part of the Gifford’s Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan on Thursday.

The fire on Hathaway Street reportedly started in the processing room around 9:30 a.m., according to officials with Gifford’s Ice Cream.

Gifford’s said 36 people were inside the plant when the fire started, and everyone was able to get out safely and without injury.

The fire was contained within the hour and has been extinguished.