The new building, projected to cost $4 million, will replace the existing fire station, which was built in 1974.
The Orland fire station was built in 1974. Voters on Wednesday approved a measure to build a new fire station. Credit: Ethan Genter / BDN

Orland voters on Wednesday approved a proposal to build a new fire station.

Voters approved the measure 259-105 during a special town meeting referendum.

The new building, projected to cost $4 million, will replace the existing station, which was built in 1974. It is too small for modern fire trucks, which has caused the town to custom-order smaller and more expensive trucks. It also sits on a flat, low-lying lot that makes the building prone to flooding.

A new station will have a drainage system, making it easier to clean the department’s fire trucks, as well as an exhaust system for the building and a washroom for firefighters — all of which the current station lacks.

Avatar photo

Bill Trotter

A news reporter in coastal Maine for more than 20 years, Bill Trotter writes about how the Atlantic Ocean and the state's iconic coastline help to shape the lives of coastal Maine residents and visitors....