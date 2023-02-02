Orland voters on Wednesday approved a proposal to build a new fire station.

Voters approved the measure 259-105 during a special town meeting referendum.

The new building, projected to cost $4 million, will replace the existing station, which was built in 1974. It is too small for modern fire trucks, which has caused the town to custom-order smaller and more expensive trucks. It also sits on a flat, low-lying lot that makes the building prone to flooding.

A new station will have a drainage system, making it easier to clean the department’s fire trucks, as well as an exhaust system for the building and a washroom for firefighters — all of which the current station lacks.