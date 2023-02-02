Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers up north and partly sunny skies to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Cracks as tiny as an eighth of an inch in a pipe can release up to 250 gallons of water a day.

With dangerously cold temperatures forecast, many Bangor area shelters, warming centers and other public services are expanding their offerings.

PLUS: The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the coldest temperatures the state has seen since at least 2016.

AND: The U.S. National Toboggan Championships will not be held on Saturday. Instead, the races will run Sunday once temperatures rebound.

The teens were each charged with three counts of gross sexual assault, all felonies after an incident in Charleston last February.

That leaves the future of the shuttered Hampden trash plant in question.

“There hasn’t been as much of an incentive to go to the movies,” said one theater owner.

Prices are still high in Maine because of tight inventory.

Maine’s sports betting framework is taking shape and could be on track for a summer launch if regulators can avert thorny disputes with the gaming industry.

The story became a national sensation and cautionary morality warning against young women leaving their rural homes.

Douglas of Old Orchard Beach has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades.

Hunters experienced the least successful season since 1980.

“The only good coyote is a dead one,” one reader said.

The power play has converted on 5 of its 11 chances over the past three games against nationally ranked teams.

What Donald Trump can learn from Paul LePage’s failed campaign

Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit over Ellsworth’s new police station lease

Canadian publisher will stop print edition of Maine magazine

Colby College’s biomass steam plant caught fire

Bar Harbor appoints interim town manager

Jay teen accused of shooting older brother

Hampden Academy boys basketball downs Bangor on the road

Bangor girls basketball sinks 12 3-pointers to cruise past Hampden Academy

UMaine men’s basketball commits 18 turnovers in loss to Bryant

Balanced attack leads UMaine women’s basketball past Bryant for 4th straight win