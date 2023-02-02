Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers up north and partly sunny skies to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor shelters and warming centers expand hours for coming cold spell
Cracks as tiny as an eighth of an inch in a pipe can release up to 250 gallons of water a day.
How you can avoid frozen pipes this weekend
With dangerously cold temperatures forecast, many Bangor area shelters, warming centers and other public services are expanding their offerings.
PLUS: The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the coldest temperatures the state has seen since at least 2016.
AND: The U.S. National Toboggan Championships will not be held on Saturday. Instead, the races will run Sunday once temperatures rebound.
Most charges dropped against Foxcroft Academy teens in sexual assault case
The teens were each charged with three counts of gross sexual assault, all felonies after an incident in Charleston last February.
Deal to reopen shuttered Hampden trash plant falls through
That leaves the future of the shuttered Hampden trash plant in question.
Aroostook County movie theaters risk closing from low attendance
“There hasn’t been as much of an incentive to go to the movies,” said one theater owner.
California musicians swap coasts for homestead lifestyle in northern Aroostook
That leaves the future of the shuttered Hampden trash plant in question.
Mainers keep growing wealth in their homes
Prices are still high in Maine because of tight inventory.
How sports betting might work in Maine
Maine’s sports betting framework is taking shape and could be on track for a summer launch if regulators can avert thorny disputes with the gaming industry.
Millworker’s grim 19th-century murder was a cautionary tale for girls
The story became a national sensation and cautionary morality warning against young women leaving their rural homes.
Janet Mills nominates York County justice to state’s high court
Douglas of Old Orchard Beach has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades.
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
Hunters experienced the least successful season since 1980.
Loved, hated and overrated: Here’s what you had to say about coyotes in Maine
“The only good coyote is a dead one,” one reader said.
UMaine hockey’s dormant power play has suddenly come to life
The power play has converted on 5 of its 11 chances over the past three games against nationally ranked teams.
In other Maine news …
What Donald Trump can learn from Paul LePage’s failed campaign
Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit over Ellsworth’s new police station lease
Canadian publisher will stop print edition of Maine magazine
Colby College’s biomass steam plant caught fire
Bar Harbor appoints interim town manager
Jay teen accused of shooting older brother
Hampden Academy boys basketball downs Bangor on the road
Bangor girls basketball sinks 12 3-pointers to cruise past Hampden Academy
UMaine men’s basketball commits 18 turnovers in loss to Bryant
Balanced attack leads UMaine women’s basketball past Bryant for 4th straight win