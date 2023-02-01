Maine magazine will stop running a print edition after its March 2023 issue.

The magazine’s owner, Advocate Printing and Publishing of Nova Scotia, described the move as a “pause,” saying it hasn’t “completely shuttered” the publication, the Portland Press Herald reported.

As a result of the move, at least four of the magazine’s employees have been laid off, though employees told the Press Herald seven of its 10 workers have been let go. More layoffs are possible.

The Canadian company said it will maintain a digital presence for Maine magazine once printing ceases indefinitely after the release of the March issue, according to the Press Herald.

Advocate Printing and Publishing owns 11 newspapers and two dozen magazines, largely across the Canadian Maritimes. Maine magazine is one of two the company owns in the Pine Tree State. The other, Maine Home + Design, is not affected by this move, the Press Herald reported.

Maine magazine was founded in 2009. Advocate Printing and Publishing bought the magazine last year from State 23 Media, which took over from Maine Media Collective in 2018 after the publisher, Kevin Thomas, stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.