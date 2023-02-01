This story will be updated.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College’s biomass-fueled steam plant caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Waterville and surrounding towns had the fire under control about 7 a.m., according to the Waterville Fire Department.

John Gromek, battalion chief at the Waterville Fire Department, confirmed the commercial building fire and location, though details weren’t immediately available.

“The building is no longer on fire,” he said just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the crew began returning to the fire station. “We’ve just been there investigating for the last few hours.”

Colby College’s steam plant primarily burns local forest products to heat buildings and water on campus, though oil is used as a backup option and to augment biomass during cold winter weather, according to its website.

“The steam plant also cogenerates about 10 percent of Colby’s needed electricity using heat that would otherwise be wasted up the stack,” the website said.