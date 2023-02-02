Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The war in Ukraine is insane! Blowing up the earth, destroying buildings, killing, maiming, and injuring people is insane! What is the goal of this war? Disintegration of Russia? Change of government? What is the goal?

A war against a nuclear power that is at war with another country? Is there a conventional way to defeat such a country? Who pays the price?

There must be talks for peace, it is the only sane way to proceed. It has precedent. Stop intervening with more weapons. Period! No more fuel to the fire.

Instead of helping to insanely bombard the earth with more explosives, change the strategy to the pursuit of peace not war.

The United Nations does have the blue bonnet brigade that has been helpful in the past. I say negotiate, don’t disintegrate or this war will end very badly for all the inhabitants of the planet earth.

War is not the answer.

Patrick Quinn

Member

Veterans for Peace

Winterport