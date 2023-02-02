Enjoy Thursday’s mild temperatures, because an extreme Arctic blast arriving overnight will make the outdoors unpleasant and unsafe.

The highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds also will be fairly light.

That powerful Arctic cold front descends on Maine on Thursday night. By Friday morning, it will feel more like the north pole than Maine.

Temperatures will start out in the single digits, and fall throughout the day. Winds will be very gusty, making the cold feel even worse.

The windchill will be pushing temperatures far below zero by early Friday afternoon. Credit: CBS 13

Many places across Maine will see temperatures fall below zero by the middle of the afternoon. Wind chills also will get progressively colder, starting out between minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 25 degrees in the morning and dropping to minus 20 degrees to minus 40 degrees by the evening.

That could lead to frostbite in minutes, so Mainers will want to stay inside or at least be completely bundled up if they need to venture outside.

Friday night will bring some of the coldest temperatures parts of Maine have seen in years. The actual air temperatures will drop to minus 15 degrees to minus 25 degrees across the state, the coldest air since 2018 and in some cases 2016.

If Portland manages to drop to minus 18 degrees or colder, it will be the coldest temperature since 1994.

Temperatures could hit record lows early Saturday morning, with even more brutal wind chills. Credit: CBS 13

Winds also will remain very gusty. Friday night is when we will see the worst wind chill, in the range of minus 35 degrees to minus 55 degrees. These wind chills also have not been seen in many years for much of Maine.

The cold continues Saturday. After a start well below zero, highs will remain in the single digits all afternoon. Winds will be breezy, and wind chills will remain well below zero all day. But temperatures will likely not be quite as extremely cold as Friday.

By Saturday evening, temperatures will begin to gradually rise.

The cold snap will be over by Sunday, and after a cold start in the single digits both above and below zero, high should reach the mid- and even high 30s by the afternoon.

We may see a 50- to 60-degree temperature swing in many towns just this weekend.

Next week looks quiet and mild. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with our next chance for rain or snow coming Tuesday into Wednesday.