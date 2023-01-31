Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s.

It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday evening, and a very cold night is expected throughout the region.

A cold Wednesday is ahead of us. Credit: CBS 13

The next few days will stay dry, and Wednesday will temperatures fall even lower, with highs only in the 20s.

Clouds will build up Thursday, and a few snow showers and squalls are possible that night as an Arctic front passes the state.

Frigid wind chills are expected across Maine on Saturday morning. Credit: CBS 13

Dangerous temperatures are expected across the state Friday night into Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to fall well below zero, though the data are still conflicting about how low they will reach.

Temperatures will rebound quickly on Sunday, with highs in the 30s and possible late-day snow.