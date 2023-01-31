SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce that it has hired Jennifer Zweig Hebert as its new executive director.

“We are thrilled to bring Jenn on as the District’s executive director,” said Ann Mefferd, the District’s board chairperson. “In addition to tending to her family’s large woodlot, Jenn has developed a deep knowledge of the District and its role in natural resources conservation. She has valuable experience interfacing with the public, towns and the state as well as top notch data processing and administrative skills.”

Jenn came to Maine from Poestenkill, New York in 1993 to work for the Farm Service Agency in Skowhegan. In 2006, she left to spend more time with her young family. Since 2010 she has worked as the elected town clerk and tax collector in the Town of Starks.

“I am excited to be working at the District where I can connect area residents to resources and opportunities to improve conservation and our rural quality of life,” said Hebert. “Agriculture, wildlife and rural living are areas of great interest to me. I am hopeful that joining the District will allow me to make a difference for folks living in Somerset County.

“I feel as if coming to the District is coming back to my heart and what brought me to this beautiful state so long ago,” said Hebert.

Herbert may be reached at the District office at 207-474-8323 or jhebert@maineconservationdistricts.com. The District is co-located with the NRCS at the USDA Service Center, 70 East Madison Road in Skowhegan.

The Somerset County SWCD works to promote the conservation and stewardship of soil, water, woodlands and wildlife habitat through outreach, education and technical services for the farmers, woodland owners, residents and municipalities of Somerset County. The District coordinates with the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA-Farm Services Agency (FSA), Somerset County Cooperative Extension, Maine state agencies, Maine Woodland Owners and other organizations to help landowners implement best stewardship practices for their natural resources.