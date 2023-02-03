Penobscot County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security – Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Penobscot County has been awarded $57,486 for phase 40 through EFSP to supplement emergency food, shelter, and utility assistance programs throughout the county.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Penobscot County are to be distributed among local service agencies that provide emergency service programs within the county. The Local Board is responsible for overseeing the application process and recommending agencies to receive phase 40 EFSP funds.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet the following criteria: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply.

Heart of Maine United Way administers this program for Penobscot County as a service to the community. Over the past five years, $528,298 in emergency food, shelter, and utility assistance funds were allocated to 16 area organizations across Penobscot County.

Applications can be found via homunitedwayem.org/EFSP. The deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting Heart of Maine United Way at 207-941-2800 or grants@homeunitedway.org.