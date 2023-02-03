The University of Maine Career Center and Outdoor Leadership Program will host an Outdoor Recreation and Leadership Job Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the North Pod in the Memorial Union.

The fair is open to students of all majors from UMaine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias. About 20 employers in outdoor recreation, education, tourism and other fields from across the state will participate. Opportunities for internships, seasonal and full-time positions will be available.

Also during the event will be a roundtable discussion from 12:15–1 p.m. about offering outdoor recreation opportunities for children with disabilities; individuals who are therapeutic- or trauma-informed, or from areas of adaptive and economic hardship; and other similar populations.

More information, including a list of participating employers, can be found online.