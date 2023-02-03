After more than a year closed, Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor reopened this week.

The coffee and breakfast cafe is open for drive-thru only from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a sign on the window.

The store was closed due to “staffing challenges,” according to a sign posted on the door of the building in December 2021. The problem is one that many restaurants in the state and nationwide experienced during the pandemic.

Though the sign said the closure was temporary, the cafe and drive-thru remained closed for nearly 14 months.

The Canadian chain of coffee and breakfast cafes has two other stores in Bangor — on Odlin Road and on Broadway — both of which remained open while the one on Main Street was closed. There is also a store on Wilson Street in Brewer.

At one point, Tim Hortons had 25 stores throughout the state. By 2019, 14 of those had closed, leaving 11 stores, including those in Bangor and Brewer. Other Maine Tim Hortons are in Calais, Caribou, Clinton, Houlton, Madawaska and Presque Isle.