The first winter you spend in Maine can be intimidating. Sub-zero temperatures, heaps of snow and icy roads can be a headache if you don’t know how to deal with them. Luckily, our readers are well-seasoned in the art of surviving the most extreme Maine weather.

Here’s what they said you need to know.

“Buy thermal underwear, be prepared to go shopping for enough food for 3 days at a notice; buy rock salt in bulk, also a snow shovel and ice pick. Board games, books and other non-electric fun items (when the power goes out) and a sense of humor”

-Mary Hilton, Oxford

“Snow tires, good windshield wipers and clean your car off of snow and ice and go slow on the roads, if don’t need to go out stay home. Drive Safe”–

–Lee, Windham

“This week – about the existence of ice creepers for your boots. The ones with studs like studded tires work best.”

–Anon, Downeast

“Have a way to heat your house without electricity! Wood, propane, something!”

-Kristina Earle, Calias

“Supplies. Keep 2 weeks food ahead. Have a way to heat water, food and your living area. Have candles for light and for a bit of warmth. Keep batteries and LED lights handy. Layer clothing for warmth. Carry a warm blanket in you vehicle ALL seasons. Keep your gas tank on FULL not on Half full. Keep enough bottled water on hand to last 14 days for cooking and drinking. Don’t drive in bad weather unless it’s a life or death situation. The idiots driving toward you may crowd you off the road for fear of leaving the road themselves.”

-Anon, Enfield

“It requires work, cold weather gear, ice cleats, and intestinal fortitude to survive here. Whimps need not apply.”

-Allen John, Bangor

“Clean up your driveway after every snowfall or you will live to regret it when it freezes solid.”

-Mark, Lewiston

“They need to know how to drive in the snow. Further, they need to be taught that although 4WD can give you better traction, it does not help you stop sooner. Bottom line? Slow down and drive as per the conditions allow.”

-Bill, Chelsea

“Get a roof rake and use it to scrape the snow off for 12-18 inches around the edge of your roof, so you don’t get ice dams, especially below the valleys if you have them. Good arm exercise!”

-Anon, Blue Hill

“Embrace winter sports, take up downhill or cross-country skiing, ice skating, snowmobiling, etc. If you don’t enjoy being outdoors in the winter, it makes for a very long season.”

-Phil Cyr, Caribou