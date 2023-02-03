A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands.

According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening.

The tremors are the result of “cryoseisms”, according to the NWS. These are caused when sudden cracks form in frozen water or soil.

We are getting Reports of hearing/feeling "Quakes" across the area. These are Frostquakes also called Cryoseisms. Just like Earthquakes, generate tremors, thundering sensations. These are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when its very cold. #MEwx #Maine — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 3, 2023

Other common sounds during cold temperatures are cracking ice and trees, which can create extremely loud snaps, spooking people and pets.

Although earthquakes are not completely unheard of in Maine, the Maine Geological Survey hasn’t recorded any earthquakes in Piscataquis County in recent history.

The Hancock County town of Dedham has reported a number of earthquakes in the past few months, and the tremors have disturbed local residents and left pets on edge.