While we’re on the subject of misrepresenting the true scope and content of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., no one seems to speak about the many times he is referred to as “Dr. King” rather than making any reference to his Baptist ministry from which came his inspiration, strength and his life’s work.

In my opinion, the equality for which he fought was that of the equal dignity given by God to each of us and of the salvation of souls freely given by Jesus Christ, the son of the living God. And, that this must underscore our laws and cultural expectations.

Taking his words out of their Christian context, it becomes easy to ascribe his statements and intent to many secular causes. Some of these may be appropriate. Many, however, would be considered to be apostasies.

Maybe the Bangor Daily News, while wearing ashes and sackcloth, could consider an apology for the many editorials and articles that would have the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. endorsing various social reconstruction efforts in a way that would lead people to think that we should approve of what I believe are sinful behaviors and lifestyles or, even, that there’s no such thing as sin, if we have powerful urges and/or desires to behave in a particular way. This is not “loving our neighbors.”

There are some “reverends” out there who will disagree with this, as though this Baptist minister would have been leading marches for abortion or same-sex marriage. But, is it right to put Rev. King, Jr. in this category, posthumously?

Donald Mendell

Palmyra