The Maine high school basketball tournament is just around the corner and high school athletes are still turning in unbelievable efforts. Here are some of the most impressive performances of the week. Cast your vote for who you think deserves the title until 6 p.m. Friday.
Anna Connors, senior, girls track and field, Bangor: Connors broke the Maine state indoor 200-meter dash record in a time of 24.36 during the BU Terrier Classic on Saturday.
Jase Cook, senior, boys basketball, Calais: Cook poured in 42 points, including eight 3-pointers, in an 85-82 win over Machias.
Lizzy Gruber, senior, girls basketball, Gardiner: Gruber scored 25 points and grabbed 22 boards in a 70-54 win over Nokomis.
Silvano Ismail, senior, boys basketball, Cheverus: Ismail scored 25 points, 15 in the second half, during a 62-51 win over Lewiston.
Chance Mercier, junior, boys basketball, Ellsworth: Mercier dropped 42 points in a 67-41 win over Caribou.
Grady Ritchie, senior, boys basketball, Katahdin: Ritchie scored 59 points in a 83-39 win over East Grand.