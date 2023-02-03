Anna Connors, senior, girls track and field, Bangor: Connors broke the Maine state indoor 200-meter dash record in a time of 24.36 during the BU Terrier Classic on Saturday.

Jase Cook, senior, boys basketball, Calais: Cook poured in 42 points, including eight 3-pointers, in an 85-82 win over Machias.

Lizzy Gruber, senior, girls basketball, Gardiner: Gruber scored 25 points and grabbed 22 boards in a 70-54 win over Nokomis.

Silvano Ismail, senior, boys basketball, Cheverus: Ismail scored 25 points, 15 in the second half, during a 62-51 win over Lewiston.

Chance Mercier, junior, boys basketball, Ellsworth: Mercier dropped 42 points in a 67-41 win over Caribou.