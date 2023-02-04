BANGOR — Penquis and Eastern Maine CA$H are again providing free tax preparation services to eligible households at sites in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, Hancock, and Washington counties.

At the tax preparation sites, IRS-certified volunteers will work to help individuals understand their returns and tax filing responsibilities. The volunteers will also ensure that clients receive their eligible benefits, such as Earned Income Tax Credits, refunds, and stimulus payments.

In addition to tax preparation services, individuals may receive information about strategies to help meet their financial goals. Program representatives will be available to answer questions on various financial topics, including paying bills, building emergency savings, paying down debt and improving credit, saving for retirement, and saving for other goals, such as home purchase, education, or vehicle purchase. Individuals will also receive information on resources and programs such as the Maine Family Development Account Program, Rainy Day Savings Project, and other assistance programs. Financial education is sponsored in part by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management.

Most households with an income of $60,000 or less will qualify. Visit cashmaine.org for the complete list of qualifications.

For more information on site locations, appointment times, and required paperwork, visit www.cashmaine.org/coalition/eastern-maine/ or email emcash@penquis.org. To schedule an appointment, call 207-973-3500.