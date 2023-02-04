When it’s this cold out, you can’t expect water to stay in liquid form for too long.

Bangor Daily News photographer Linda Coan O’Kresik and her family found out that boiling water turned almost immediately into vapor when thrown in the air on Saturday morning.

The temperature was around -4 degrees in Dedham at around 11 a.m., with a wind chill well below -10. The dew point has dropped to the -30s, according to WGME meteorologist Charlie Lopresti.

