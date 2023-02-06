Beal University, a leader in online addiction degree programs, is excited to be hosting an Addiction Counseling Information Night to help people find out more about opportunities to enter addiction counseling. The event will be on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is virtual, and interested parties may attend by clicking on the link at Beal University’s website: https://beal.edu/info.

The timeliness of a career in addiction counseling couldn’t be more relevant as state after state sets new records in overdose deaths. For example, it was recently announced that the state of Maine set a record in 2022 overdose deaths, having lost 719 people due to overdoses that year. This experience matches the national one: According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, 71,238 people died in 2021 due to opioid overdoses, a new record in the United States. 2022 saw an even sharper increase, with provisional statistics showing over 110,000 deaths due to opioids.

This information session will give individuals who attend this session all the information they need to know about working in the rewarding field of addiction counseling, and how Beal University can help them get the qualifications they need. Beal University’s program is 100% online, allowing individuals from across the country to attend and get a diploma in as little as fourteen months. With full-time attendance, attendees can earn an associate’s degree in 20 months and a bachelor’s degree in 42 months. Graduates from Beal University can also earn a CADC or LADC national certification.

“At Beal, we fully understand the rising demand for addiction counselors. There is a well-documented shortage of individuals working in this field,” said Dr. James Siebert, Beal’s Addiction Program director. “At the same time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has noted a 22 percent increase in jobs in the addiction counseling field. The demand is there; at Beal, we want to help students get a rewarding career in addiction counseling.”

This event, presented by Dr. James Siebert, will feature information about the program, how it works, and what an individual who graduates from Beal can expect upon graduation. It is open to anyone passionate about helping people and who wants to work in a rewarding and in-demand career.

For more information, individuals can visit Beal’s website or call 207-307-3900.

Beal University is an accredited university that offers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees — in addition to diplomas — in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and hands-on experience. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields, such as nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit Beal.edu.