WINSLOW — On Sunday, Feb. 5 Corpus Christi Parish in Winslow launched a two-week initiative that aims to offer warmth and clothing to area homeless and local students in need.

“Clotheslines of Comfort” will run through Feb. 19, with actual clotheslines hanging in Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church (116 Silver Street in Waterville) and St. John the Baptist Church and hall (26 Monument Street in Winslow).

Those who can assist are asked to bring hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and t-shirts, in adult and children’s sizes, to any of the three locations and hang them on the clotheslines.

All donations will be distributed to area schools as well as the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter and Services.

Located on Colby Street in Waterville, the shelter provides beds, meals, and an action plan for those in need that helps guests obtain housing, financial stability, education, family guidance, transportation, legal assistance, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, and much more. To discover additional ways to help the shelter, visit www.shelterme.org.

For more information about “Clotheslines for Comfort,” contact Corpus Christi Parish at 207-872-2281.