BANGOR — The True North Community Partner Award recognizes a person or organization in the community that has helped Northern Light Health deliver on our promise, Making Healthcare Work for You.

In 2022, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine was chosen by Northern Light Health for its work to address food insecurity. This includes providing food kits to patients through healthcare organizations including Northern Light Health. With Good Shepherd’s assistance, Northern Light Health distributed over 51,000 pounds of food to those in need in 2022.

According to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine President Kristen Miale, “Strong community collaborators, like Northern Light Health, help improve access to nutritious food for Mainers when and where they need it. Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine is honored to receive the 2022 True North Community Partner award, and we look forward to working with Northern Light Health for many years.”

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine and its network serve people across Maine to give access to nutritious food needed to thrive and stay healthy. Healthcare does not always call for a clinical solution, and the food bank has worked with Northern Light Health members across the state to address food insecurity for their patients and their families.

The Northern Light Health True North Awards program is a collection of employee awards presented to those whose behaviors and accomplishments exemplify a profound and impactful dedication to the Northern Light Health promise. In addition, Northern Light Health presents an annual True North Philanthropy Award and True North Community Partner Award. Previous recipients of the Community Partner Award include Nirav Shah, of the Maine CDC, Gov. Janet T. Mills, Ntension Corporation of Hermon, and Dunbar & Brawn Construction of Bangor.