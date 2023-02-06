CANAAN — On Thursday, Feb. 9 The Good Crust, located at 210 Main Street in Canaan, will be giving away at least 200 servings of free pizza rolls and bialys between 12-6 p.m. to celebrate National Pizza Day by participating in Pizza Across America.

Sponsored by Slice Out Hunger and World Pizza Champions, Pizza Across America unites pizza dough manufacturers and pizzerias to donate pizza to local shelters, soup kitchens, care centers, and local communities so that everyone can enjoy a slice on National Pizza Day regardless of socioeconomic status.

The Good Crust joins 500 other pizza dough manufacturers and pizzerias participating in Pizza Across America. Last year, 314 pizza dough manufacturers and pizzerias participated in Pizza Across America.

Founded by Scott Weiner, of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City, Slice Out Hunger produces pizza-related events and campaigns to fight food insecurity across the U.S. Slice Out Hunger is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that has raised over $1.3M to fund hunger relief efforts around the US since 2009.

World Pizza Champions is a non-profit, multinational group made up of elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations, and community-based service the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice.

With the rise in pizza-centric culture in Central Maine, Heather Kerner founded The Good Crust during the pandemic in 2020 to manufacture delicious frozen dough made from 100% Maine Grains. The company sells frozen dough to 100 breweries, natural food stores, school food service programs, and restaurants throughout New England, and hosts weekly pizza take-out service in Canaan on Friday nights. The Good Crust has a dual-mission of manufacturing dough using 100% freshly milled whole grain ingredients from Maine, and providing workforce development training to Mainers with unique needs.