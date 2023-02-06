ORONO — The University of Maine Career Center will host the annual Career Fair from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the New Balance Student Recreation Center on campus.

UMaine’s Career Fair, the largest in the state, is held each year for UMaine and University of Maine at Machias students and alumni of all majors.

Over 160 employers from Maine and nationwide will participate. Summer jobs, internships, part-time or full-time positions are available. Selected branches of the U.S. military also will be represented.

Participants should register online, create a Career Link profile and upload their resume prior to the event. They are also encouraged to download the “Careers by Symplicity” app available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, which will allow them to filter participating employers by available positions and preferred majors.

Students attending the event are advised to dress professionally, bring resumes, prepare a 30-second introductory pitch and research the companies they plan to speak with before attending. Career Center staff also are available to help with resume updates and to provide tips for successful interviewing.

Students who will be driving to the event are being asked to park in the Collins Center for the Arts and Belgrade lots. A free event shuttle from the east end of the CCA to the New Balance Recreation Center will be running throughout the day.

The fair is underwritten by Feldman Geospatial, Northern Light Health, VIP Tires and ServiceBath Iron Works, Machias Savings Bank, UScellular, Cintas and Landry French Construction, with additional support from several area sponsors.

More information, including a list of participating employers and Career Fair tips, is available online or by contacting Crisanne Blackie at 207- 581-1355 or cblackie@maine.edu. The snow date for the event is Wednesday, March 1.