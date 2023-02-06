FORT KENT, Maine — Firefighters from three departments responded to a raging structure fire on South Perley Brook Road in Fort Kent Monday morning.

A garage was fully engulfed when volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene near Little Black Lake, Fort Kent Fire Chief Ed Endee said. The building, owned by Lorenzo Caron, housed paving equipment.

No people or animals were injured by the fire, which was battled by volunteer firefighters from Fort Kent, Eagle Lake and Frenchville.

The garage was a total loss and fire melted some of the siding on a nearby home. Endee did not say who owned the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and prevent the fire from destroying the home and other nearby properties, he said.

It is too soon to determine what caused the fire, Endee said.

The 900 block of South Perley Brook Road remained closed to traffic at 2 p.m.

Fort Kent Police officers directed traffic and Ambulance Service Inc. paramedics were on standby. Aroostook County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted.