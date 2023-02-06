This story will be updated.

The Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill cheerleading team was the first to be crowned champions at the North regional cheerleading competition on Monday at Ellsworth High School.

Central Aroostook won first place in the Class D North/South regional final with 59.8 points. Bangor Christian finished in second place with 40.5 points and Penquis came in third with 40.4 points.

Penquis performs its routine in the Class D North/South cheering regionals at Ellsworth High School on Monday. Penquis placed third with a score of 40.4. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor Christian performs its routine in the Class D North/South cheering regionals at Ellsworth High School on Monday. Bangor Christian placed second with a score of 40.5. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Boothbay performs its routine in the Class D North/South cheering regionals at Ellsworth High School on Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Other Class D North/South competitors included fourth-place Machias (35.8) followed by Woodland (34.9), Boothbay (34.3), Narraguagus (30.1) and Fort Fairfield (23).

The Class C North competition begins at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Class B North competition at 7:20 p.m.

Central Aroostook cheerleaders celebrate when they are announced the winners of the Class D North/South cheering regionals at Ellsworth High School on Monday. Central Aroostook had a score of 59.8. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The competition was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Mount Desert Island High School but was postponed due to cold weather conditions.