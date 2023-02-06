The Central Aroostook High School of Mars Hill cheerleading team was the first to be crowned champions at the North regional cheerleading competition on Monday at Ellsworth High School.
Central Aroostook won first place in the Class D North/South regional final with 59.8 points. Bangor Christian finished in second place with 40.5 points and Penquis came in third with 40.4 points.
Other Class D North/South competitors included fourth-place Machias (35.8) followed by Woodland (34.9), Boothbay (34.3), Narraguagus (30.1) and Fort Fairfield (23).
The Class C North competition begins at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Class B North competition at 7:20 p.m.
The competition was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Mount Desert Island High School but was postponed due to cold weather conditions.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College...
