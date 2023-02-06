A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week.

There is the chance for light snow Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems may bring rain and snow to Maine as well.

Monday looks very nice and comfortable, with highs will reach the mid-40s during the afternoon with more clouds than sun. The skies will clear overnight Monday, and colder temperatures return.

Tuesday morning will see temperatures return to the single digits and teens with sunny skies. Highs will eventually reach the upper 20s as clouds move in for the afternoon.

A weak system moves in after sunset Tuesday, with a round of light snow expected across Maine. Less than 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate.

Mild weather returns Wednesday, along with sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Thursday looks slightly cooler, with highs in the 30s. Another storm system arrives Thursday night, bringing snow before changing to rain.

Quiet weather returns by Friday, and it will be the mildest day this week. Highs will reach near 50 degrees at the coast and the 40s farther inland. Skies will clear through the day.

Another storm arrives over the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, and this weekend currently looks to be our best chance in the days ahead for a more widespread snowfall.