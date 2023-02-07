MILBRIDGE — Local nonprofit, Women for Healthy Rural Living, is hosting an innovative fundraiser, a guided hike up Mount Katahdin. Money raised will go to Incredible Edible Milbridge, which provides organic produce to the community via free, public, pick-your-own vegetable gardens. The fundraiser will happen on the weekend of Aug. 4-6.

Mount Katahdin is the highest mountain in Maine with an elevation of 5,269 feet. Hazel Stark, co-founder of Maine Outdoor School, L3C, a Registered Maine Guide and wilderness first responder, will lead the group to and from the summit. Participants will stay at the Katahdin House, a lodge located at the Big Moose Inn Cabins and Campground. Breakfast and dinner will be provided on Saturday, the hike day, along with an optional dinner on Friday night. Hikers will need to pack their own lunches and snacks for the hike.

Registration ends March 1. Only eight participants will be accepted. To learn more, visit https://whrl.org/summit.