A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine is going out of business.

Loyal Companion, which has eight shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February.

“With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we’ve made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” the company said.

The company will be offering liquidation discounts.

“We encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need,” Loyal Companion said.

The company plans to continue grooming services through mid-February. It will contact anyone with a scheduled appointment if it needs to be canceled. Customers can check with their local store to confirm grooming and self-wash availability.

Any existing gift cards can be used in-store through Feb. 28.

Loyal Companion has stores in Sanford, Saco, Scarborough, South Portland, Portland, Topsham, Lewiston and North Windham.