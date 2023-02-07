Trail cameras are a great way for Mainers to get a look at what’s going on in their neck of the woods.

With no active human presence and some increasingly impressive technology, the cameras can capture beautiful photos and compelling videos without disturbing the natural order of things.

Last fall, the Orono Land Trust deployed some trail cameras of its own to give potential visitors and supporters a behind-the-scenes look at some of the wildlife that calls the organization’s lands and trails its home.

“We wanted to share some of our images to illustrate the wealth of wildlife around Orono,” said Linda Swackhamer, who produces the newsletter for the Orono Land Trust.

“For over 30 years, OLT has worked to conserve green spaces with an aim to balance recreation and habitat,” Swackhamer said. “These shots show the wild neighbors that trail users don’t always get to see.”

A moose on a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Orono Land Trust

The Orono Land Trust oversees and manages numerous properties around Orono and Greater Bangor and it’s obvious there are plenty of critters living within their confines.

Bobcats, moose, deer, wild turkeys, red foxes and raccoons are only a few of the creatures that can be found within the confines of Orono Land Trust projects, which includes more than 1,000 acres of conserved lands, easements and trails. They include the Caribou Bog Conservation Area, the Orono Bog Boardwalk, Piney Knoll Conservation Area and the Davis Conservation Easement.

“Trail camera photographs remind us of the creatures we don’t always get to see,” the trust said in its most recent newsletter. “Wildlife and humans live and play side by side here. We hope these photos inspire wonder and a love of this beautiful place that the Penobscot people call ‘the Dawnland.’”

The group’s work during the last 30 years has included wetland restoration and forest stewardship for recreation and habitat. Orono Land Trust is also conducting a study of Caribou Bog Conservation Area to learn more about the trees that supply food and shelter for animals, insects and birds.

Last year, it produced the Orono Land Trust Trail Guide, which promotes its conservation work, in particular the Caribou Bog Corridor from Old Town to Bangor. The book includes maps and photos along with much of the history of the wealth of nature that can be accessed in the region.

Wild turkeys are among the many different kinds of wildlife that can be found on land managed by the Orono Land Trust. Credit: Courtesy of the Orono Land Trust

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the Orono Land Trust will celebrate a soft opening for the new Caribou Bog Outdoor Center located on Taylor Road, just off Forest Avenue, in Orono.

The event, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will include skiing, skating, guided snowshoe treks and a firepit. Then, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a fundraiser event at Orono Brewing Company at 61 Margin St.

The facility, which was renovated by the Orono Economic Development Corporation, will be a four-season building that is expected to enhance the Caribou Bog area for skiers, mountain bikers, bird watchers, runners/walkers, and the general public.

The trust is teaming up with the Penobscot Valley Ski Club to handle the interim operation of the center.