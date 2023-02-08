The competition for who can make the world’s largest ice carousel is heating up.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a man in Finland had created an ice carousel that measured 1,692 feet in diameter, according to Finnish news source YLE. The previous record was set by Chuck Zwilling of Little Falls, Minnesota.

In February of 2022, Zwilling created an ice disk that measured 1,325 feet in diameter. Ice carousels are created by sawing a large circle in the ice, and then propelling the free-floating disk with boat motors. They are different from naturally-occuring ice disks, like the famous ice disk that formed in Westbrook in 2019.

Zwilling reportedly helped Finn Janne Käpylehto create his record-setting ice disk in Lake Lappajärvi, located in southeastern Finland.

But a group of Mainers are hoping to retake the world record for the biggest ice carousel. The Northern Maine Ice Busters will be taking to the ice in St. Agatha later this year in an attempt to set a new record.

Previously, the Ice Busters created a 1,234-foot diameter disk that set the world record in 2021.

The effort will take place the first weekend of April 2023 near the Long Lake Country Club in St. David.

The World Ice Carousel Association monitors the ice carousel building events.