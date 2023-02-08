Two Aroostook County teenagers were airlifted to a Bangor hospital after a Monday collision in Wallagrass.

Angel Bubar, 18, of Washburn was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek about 4 p.m. Monday when she pulled out of a driveway onto Sly Brook Road and into the path of an eastbound 2011 GMC Sierra driven by 21-year-old C.J. Rocheleau, according to the Maine State Police late Tuesday.

Rocheleau was unable to avoid Bubar’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided, the state police said.

Bubar and his 15-year-old female passenger were taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent before being flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where they were in critical, but stable condition as of late Tuesday evening, according to police.

Rocheleau was treated at the Fort Kent hospital for minor injuries and released.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.