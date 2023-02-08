A storm arriving Thursday afternoon will bring another round of snow to northern Maine.

This storm won’t be particularly impressive or potent, dumping at most 5 inches of snow over the mountains and northern Maine. Currently, rain is more likely for the coast.

The storm will wrap up late Thursday night.

While northern Maine can expect snow to accumulate, rain will predominate closer to the coast. Credit: CBS 13

For Wednesday, temperatures will be mild, with highs reaching into the 40s by the afternoon. There should be sunny skies and breezy winds.

Thursday will be cooler, with highs in the 30s.

The mildest weather of the week arrives Friday, when highs could hit the 50s for coastal communities. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Overall, the weekend looks quiet, with a storm passing to the south currently expected to have almost no impact on Maine. Still, it could potentially bring light snow to the state Sunday or Monday.

The start of next week continues the mild trend. We also look to be dry to start the week.