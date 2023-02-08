Full time staff of the Portland Sea Dogs are sharing the profits from the sale of the minor league baseball team.

The former owners, brother and sister Bill Burke and Sally McNamara, promised to share profits after they sold the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The sale — and the bonuses — were finalized last week.

A spokesperson for the Sea Dogs declined to disclose the total profits, but says the team’s 18 full time staff received “significant and meaningful” bonuses.

The amount for each employee was based on their number of years with the Sea Dogs. Several staff have been with the organization since its inception in 1994.

This story appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.