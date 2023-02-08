A $50,000 check was presented to the owner of a Maine gas station that sold the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket last month.

Maine State Lottery Deputy Director Michael Boardman on Wednesday presented the check to Fred Cotreau, the owner of Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, where the winning ticket was sold.

A single ticketholder matched all six Mega Millions numbers that were drawn on Jan. 13.

No one has come forward to claim the prize yet. The prize was an estimated $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash), which was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game and the first ever in Maine.

Mineo said the winner has 12 months to come forward to the lottery’s Augusta office. The ticketholder can choose to remain anonymous.