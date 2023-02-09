Hunter Panels matches sock donations for Preble Street Teen Services

PORTLAND – Hunter Panels, located on Franklin Street in the Old Port, is proud to announce Sockuary, a donation-based event benefiting Preble Street Teen Services. Preble Street Teen Services provides low-barrier access to shelter, food, mental health support, education, employment and other services for youth experiencing homelessness between the ages of 12-24 in Maine. Socks are the No. 1 item of need at shelters around the country with over 4,400 individuals in Portland alone experiencing homelessness on any given night.

Hunter Panels will be collecting new pairs of socks for donation to Preble Street Teen Services with the initiative running the entire month of February. In addition to collecting socks, Hunter Panels will match up to 200 pairs, making each community donation go further.

“Hunter Panels prides itself on being part of the Portland community,” said Mark Long, general manager at Hunter Panels. “We are a company that sells insulation. Keeping people warm is part of our business, so when the idea to collect and match sock donations for Preble Street was brought up it was a no brainer.”

New pairs of socks can be sent to the address below by the end of February to be included in the count and matched.

Hunter Panels

Attn: Natalie Tobey

15 Franklin Street, 3rd Floor

Portland, Maine 04101

Hunter Panels, headquartered in Portland, manufactures thermal efficient Polyiso insulation for roof and wall applications from seven facilities around the United States. Hunter products are made with recycled content and have zero ozone depleting potential. The use of Hunter Panels and Hunter Xci products help reduce a building’s carbon footprint. For more information visit www.hunterpanels.com.