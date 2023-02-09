Legendary purveyor of American bad taste, questionable content, outright filth and immaculate suits, John Waters, 76, is bringing his one-man show to — wait — Waldoboro?

It’s true.

The man who directed the famous doggie doo-eating scene in the 1972 film “Pink Flamingos” will perform his solo act “End of the World” on June 2 at the 400-seat Waldo Theatre on Main Street.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

While making his long string of famously disgusting and upsetting films, the openly gay Waters became an LGBTQ icon. His appearance will cap a monthong Pride celebration put on by the theater, which will show several of Waters’ films in advance of his show.

Waldo Theatre Board President Keri Lupien said she’s thrilled to have the famous director in her stately, red brick venue.

“We’re confident he’s got fans in midcoast Maine,” Lupien said. “This will sell out fast.”

The performance is presented by Maine book, movie and music retailer Bull Moose.

“We’re more than happy to help bring LGBTQ programming to an underserved part of Maine,” said Bull Moose Marketing and Events Manager Mick Werkhoven.

Bull Moose will be on hand the night of the performance, selling signed copies of Waters’ books, Werkhoven said.

Water’s solo show is slated to be a monologue about despair, diseases, desires and desperation.

The Waldo Theatre stands at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro in a 2018 photo. Credit: Courtesy of the Waldo Theatre

According to press materials, the Baltimore native promises to welcome his audience into a “new dawn of depravity” while explaining “how to reinvent the movie business, embrace stupidity in an intellectual way” and then “go beyond the limits of sexual transgression.”

Waters will host an exclusive question-and-answer huddle after the show he’s calling a “group therapy session” for just 50 audience members. Ticket buyers will have the chance to purchase tickets for the post-show exclusive when regular tickets go on sale.

Waters rose to fame in the 1970s for transgressive, campy and disgusting cult films including “Multiple Maniacs,” “Pink Flamingos” and “Female Trouble.” He wrote and directed the more mainstream comedy film Hairspray in 1988.

In the 1990s, Waters made more films, including “Cry-Baby,” “Serial Mom” and “Pecker.”

In recent years, Waters has written several books, including “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America” and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.”

Lupien said she expects Waters’ visit will raise some eyebrows around town but isn’t worried about significant backlash.

“He is the Pope of Perversion, sure,” she said. “And there’s sure to be some pearl clutching but that’s really the role of art.”