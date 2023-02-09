PORTLAND, Maine — There are dozens of walkable food options available from any given point in the city’s downtown area. Tacos, lobster rolls, oysters, burgers and pizza can all be had on a whim while traversing the peninsula on foot.

But new food options are also blooming outside the Congress Street corridor. Here are a few.

Volcano Bar and Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland

George and Jossie Papanikolaou are now leasing this space in the Ramada Inn complex. It used to house Seasons Grill. That venue closed at the end of 2022 after 12 years in business.

“Get ready for a taste explosion in Maine,” reads a post on the new grille’s Facebook page. “Fresh ingredients, juicy grilled burgers, spicy fried chicken, local brews, and epic cocktails await. Join us for a fun-filled night with live music, good vibes, and great company.”

The Papanikolaous also own Stacks Pancake Company just down the street at 139 Riverside St., which opened in July 2021. The family previously operated restaurants in New York and New Jersey.

No opening date has been announced yet.

Wander at LongWoods, Route 9, Cumberland

This unique new venue, which hopes to open by June, is located at the LongWoods Preserve. The preserve is a joint venture between the Maine Farmland Trust, the Chebeague & Cumberland Land Trust and landowner Alex Timpson.

The 55-acre property is being developed as a multi-use, recreational, farmland and restaurant resource for the area. Chefs Mike Allen and Rich Maggi, farmers Molly and Jordan McDuffie, and general manager Joe Atwood are slated to run the eatery.

According to the Portland Food Map, the farm is expected to be an integral part of Wander at LongWoods, providing food for the restaurant. The McDuffies plan to practice regenerative farming techniques as well as raise pigs, chickens and cows.

Portland Food Map also states chefs Allen and Maggi plan to use ingredients from the farm, supplemented by produce from other, nearby farms, as well. The restaurant will feature up to eight taps of local beer, and cocktails produced in collaboration with Portland-area distilleries.

The dining room will seat more than 70. Wander will also have outdoor seating with a communal area extending out into the farm field, with picnic tables, fire pits and Adirondack chairs.

BiziBuns Food Truck, Brunswick

Get ready for bao buns, rice bowls and more in Brunswick as Chef Bijan Eslami prepares to launch BiziBuns Food Truck sometime in the spring.

The chef recently ran a brief BiziBuns pop up at Jing Yan on Congress Street in Portland, where he is a chef.

“Stop by to try our soft pillowy, juicy, dripping with sauce, delicious scrumptious, omg bao buns with your choice of toppings,” read an Instagram post announcing its brief appearance. “We also have hand made ramen noodles for you to slurp away.”

Custom options for the offerings will include sumac, onions, tahini, green curry and a sour chicken with barberries and pickled sour grapes.

The Brunswick food truck is expected to park on Maine Street, every evening, from dinner time until 10 p.m.

Bite Into Maine, 31 Diamond St., Portland

This coming-soon food option will be located down the hill in East Bayside.

Specializing in six styles of fresh Maine lobster rolls, Bite Into Maine already operates food trucks at Fort Williams and Allagash brewing and a takeout-only option at 185 Route 1

in Scarborough.

The 3,400-square-foot Diamond Street location will sport a 25-seat dining room, outdoor seating but still offer takeout.