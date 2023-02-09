Now that Mainers have finally gotten a satisfying accumulation of powder, we want to showcase the glory of New England winter by putting the spotlight on our furry companions. Maybe your pets love the snow, maybe they hate it or perhaps they are just downright confused by it. Do you dress your pets in special gear for extreme cold? Or do they prefer to scowl from the windowsill at the blanket of white outside?

We want to hear all about it! Send us your favorite snapshots with the names of your pets and a few sentences about how they react when a big snowfall hits or maybe some tips for how to keep them safe in freezing temperatures.

Send your pictures to ltauss@bangordailynews.com, or share them via Instagram or Facebook messenger.