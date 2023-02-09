Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Republicans rail about the need for budget cuts, even putting Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. What shameless hypocrisy.

They, along with shameless Democrats, recently agreed to spend $816.7 billion of our money on “defense.” Must be a lot of smirking defense contractors out there.

This was an enormous increase over last year’s defense bill, and more than President Joe Biden asked for. Why are journalists not calling out our two-faced Congress on this?

Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor