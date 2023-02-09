Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

It’s one thing to watch a trail camera video. But the experience is enhanced when the natural sounds emanating from the scene steal the show.

That’s the case in the latest compelling trail camera capture by Colin Chase of Gray, who is a master of finding the right places to provide us with a behind-the-scenes look at wildlife in Maine.

The video is somewhat routine as a porcupine climbs into a tree on a January night. But when you turn up the volume, it becomes clear why the animal has a sense of urgency.

Or maybe it’s just coincidence.

In the background, the yipping of coyotes echoes through the woods. The porcupine seems to recognize their presence isn’t a good thing, so it moves to a less vulnerable location.

That said, it doesn’t appear, based on information provided by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, that porcupines are on the menu for coyotes. If that’s the case, this porcupine either was practicing tree climbing or wasn’t about to take any chances.

We appreciate Chase’s continued efforts and his generosity for sharing his work with Bangor Daily News readers. You can check out more of his trail camera videos on his “Maine Woodsbooger” YouTube channel.