The trend of warmer winter months hasn’t changed much this year.

After a warmer-than-average December, climate data show that Maine experienced the warmest January on record this year.

The state’s average temperature throughout January was 24.3 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That’s 11.2 degrees warmer than what is considered an “average” January temperature.

Our January 2023 U.S. Climate Report includes county-level information about temperature and precipitation. Check out your state and county in maps and rankings: https://t.co/OmVRK6z5il #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/mbP59OPm3O — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) February 9, 2023

Maine also saw a wetter-than-average January, with an average of 5.27 inches of precipitation recorded over the month. That’s 1.97 inches more than typical.

Looking forward, forecasters with the NOAA expect warmer temperatures to continue into February, along with above-average precipitation.

So far this month, temperatures have fluctuated wildly. Starting off the month with average temperatures in the low 20s and mid teens, an Arctic blast brought a deep freeze to the state on Feb. 3 and 4, producing record-low wind chills.

Temperatures have stabilized some since last weekend’s storm, but have been unseasonably warm, with mid-week temperatures in the mid-40s.