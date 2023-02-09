A fresh round of rain and snow will arrive in Maine on Thursday afternoon.

Rain will develop between 3 and 5 p.m. for most, while snow will fall over more northerly reaches, with the highest totals expected for the mountains and Fort Kent, Houlton and Caribou. Even inland areas will see snow change to rain by the evening.

Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning. Highs will reach the 50s by Friday afternoon, and the skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Most Mainers will see rain, except for those up in the north and the mountains. Credit: CBS 13

That mild weather will linger into the weekend, with highs in the 30s on Saturday and 30s and 40s on Sunday. Both days will have a good amount of sunshine.

A storm will pass to the south of Maine on Sunday and Monday. It may produce light snow.

For now, it appears that dry weather will continue through early next week, with the state’s next chance for rain arriving Wednesday.