BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual wild blueberry conference on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. An industry soiree will follow the conference from 4–7 p.m. with value-added vendors, dinner and keynote speaker Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Conference sessions will focus on integrated pest and pollinator management, climate change, harvesting and processing. Specific topics include irrigation, mulch, biochar, dual-use solar, food safety, harvester improvements, a new rake and other exciting innovations occurring in both Maine and Nova Scotia. Sessions will be led by UMaine Extension and University of Maine educators and researchers; industry experts; representatives from DACF and Natural Resources Conservation Service; and farmers from Maine and Canada.

The conference fee is $0–$50 sliding scale; registration is required. Register and find the agenda on the event webpage. Pesticide credits will be available. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.